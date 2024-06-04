Nashik, Khandesh Lok Sabha Polls: Check Winners, Winning Parties, Votes, Losers From Nashik, Dindori, Dhule, Nandurbar |

The Nashik and Dindori Constituency which were strong hold of BJP- Allied Parties’ Mahayuti has failed to protect the fortress, as the citizens have elected new representatives with huge vote share. The Maha Vikas Aghadi's, NCP SCP candidate Bhaskar Bhagare and Shiv Sena UBT Rajabhau Waje have become giant killers with huge vote share. Bhaskar Bhagre has defeated Central Minsiter Dr Bharti Pawar and Waje has defeated two term Nashik MP Hemant Godse respectively.

With a lead of around 1.12 lakh votes Bhagre had defeated Dr Pawar in BJP stronghold Dindori Loksabha Constituency which was for ages winning a seat for BJP. Meanwhile Waje taking the lead of a whooping 1.61 lakh votes has destroyed dreams of Hemant Godse to win a hatrick in Nashik.

Locked in a fierce political battle, in both the constituencies these two giant killers have triumphed over all odds and won the Lok Sabha seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. Both the candidates faced a rare contest from Mahayuti candidates.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 7 pm, Bhagre was leading by 113,199 votes over Dr Pawar. At the time Bhagre had 577 399 votes while Dr Pawar had 464 140. While, Waje with a lead of 161,103 votes had 614, 517 votes in total and Godse stood second with 453,414 votes.

Congress Triumphs in Nandurbar Lok Sabha Election

The Congress party has once again secured a decisive victory in the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency. Congress candidate Gowal Padvi emerged victorious with a significant margin of 1,59,042 votes, reinforcing the party's stronghold in the region. The win has sparked celebrations among Congress supporters, marking a notable comeback for the party in Nandurbar.

Gowal Padvi expressed confidence in the party's national prospects, stating that the party with an MP in Nandurbar district is poised to form the government in the country. The Nandurbar Lok Sabha election was characterized by a contest between wealth and people's power, with the latter emerging victorious.

The Congress's favourable outcome can be attributed to the influence of Priyanka Gandhi's rally, which generated considerable support and enthusiasm among the electorate. The party's strong grassroots presence and effective campaigning played a crucial role in reclaiming its dominance in Nandurbar.

Confusion Cleared in Dhule Lok Sabha Vote Counting

There was confusion during the vote counting for the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency, with erroneous messages circulating on social media. These messages prematurely declared Bharatiya Janata Party's Subhash Bhamre as the winner after the eighteenth round of counting. Over-enthusiastic activists contributed to the spread of misinformation, causing significant confusion.

However, upon conducting the actual calculations, the confusion was resolved. By the end of the nineteenth round, Congress candidate Shobha Bachhav had taken the lead with a margin of 5,155 votes. The vote counting, which started at 8 am in the government Warehouse, saw fluctuating results causing momentary uncertainty.

Before the official results of the eighteenth round were released, messages claiming Subhash Bhamre's victory by 3,663 votes were widely circulated. This misinformation led to unnecessary confusion among the public and party members.

In response to the circulating rumours, Congress candidate Shobha Bachhav, along with MLA Kunal Patil and Dinesh Bachhav, visited the counting centre. BJP candidate Dr. Subhash Bhamre also arrived at the scene. Both parties scrutinized the statistics of the subsequent rounds together, which clarified the situation.

As of the official announcement after the nineteenth round, Shobha Bachhav of Congress secured 5,82,159 votes, while BJP's Subhash Bhamre garnered 5,76,994 votes, confirming Bachhav's lead and dispelling the earlier confusion.