MVA Sweeps Marathwada: Check Winners, Winning Parties, Votes, Losers From Latur, Beed, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Jalna and Osmananbad |

In the Lok Sabha – 2024 elections, the people’s mandate in Marathwada remained with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Out of the total eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the region, the candidates in six constituencies were maintained the lead by the Mahavikas Aghadi including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SCP) till the last few rounds. However, the Mahayuti candidates maintained supremacy in two constituencies.

Shiv Sena candidate Sandeepan Bhumre emerged victorious in the Aurangabad constituency. He beat the sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel. Former MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire remained on the third position. At the end of the 17th round, Bhumre secured 3,21,826 votes, Imtiaz Jaleel 2,55,666 votes and Chandrakant Khaire 2,00,206 votes.

BJP candidate Pankaja Munde after the 25th round, secured 6,14,910 votes and took a lead against the NCP (SCP) candidate Bajrang Sonawane, who secured 5,92,389 votes. Munde maintained the lead of 22,421 votes in the 25th round. The entire contest was neck to neck and in the initial rounds Sonawane maintained the lead over Munde but after 10th round Munde took the lead.

Hingoli and Jalna

In Hingoli constituency, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had maintained a huge lead after the 21st round. He secured 4,28,694 votes against his rival candidate of Shiv Sena Baburao Kadam, who secured 3,37,427 votes. Ashtikar maintained a lead of 91,247 votes after the 21st round.

The Jalna election results were shocking as the Union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve lagged behind to the Congress candidate Dr Kalyan Kale. After the end of the 17th round, Dr Kale secured 4,10,580 votes and Danve 3,56,220 votes. The difference between the votes was 54,360 votes.

Parbhani, Nanded and Osmananbad

In Parbhani constituency, Sanjay Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) maintained lead over the NDA supported Rashtriya Samaj Party candidate Mahadev Jaankar.

In Nanded, Vasantrao Chavan of the Congress Party maintained the lead over BJP candidate and sitting MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar after the 19th round. Chavan scored 3,84,908 votes and Chikhlikar 3,74,870.

In Osmanabad constituency, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Pavan Raje Nimbalkar after the 22nd round scored 6,41,051 votes against the NCP (Ajeet Pawar) Archana Patil, who secured 3,63,275.

Congress candidate in the Latur constituency Dr Shivaji Kalge maintained a huge lead against BJP candidate Sudhakar Shingare after the 19th round. Kalge secured 5,01,560 and Shingare 4,45,391 votes.

(The trends can change after final counting)