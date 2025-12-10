 Nashik: KDSP Agri College Marks World Soil Day With Awareness Program
World Soil Day program was celebrated with enthusiasm through Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Karmayogi Dulaji Sitaram Patil (KDSP) Agricultural College, Chachadgaon Tal. Dindori and Soil Science Department. The main objective of this day was to create awareness about the importance of soil, its conservation and sustainable agriculture as well as healthy soil for healthy cities.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
The program was presided over by Dr Bapusaheb Bhakre, while Assistant Professor and Head of Department Dr Dheeraj Nikam, Dr Pratiksha Pawar, faculty members, officers, employees and students of the college were present in large numbers. The program started with image worship, soil worship and lamp lighting.

The program was presided over by Dr Bapusaheb Bhakre, while Assistant Professor and Head of Department Dr Dheeraj Nikam, Dr Pratiksha Pawar, faculty members, officers, employees and students of the college were present in large numbers. The program started with image worship, soil worship and lamp lighting.

In this program, Charudat More, a final year student of the Soil Science Department, guided the students on the topic of healthy soil for healthy cities, while Pooja Dolanar, Vaishnavi Deore, Yagya Thube, Keshav Pachapend, and first year student Pratik Sawant expressed their views.

After that, in the presidential speech, the college principal Dr. Bapusaheb Bhakare wished the teachers and students present on World Soil Day, gave detailed guidance on soil fertility and soil health management, and appealed to the farmers of Dindori Panchkroshi to come to the Soil, Water and Leaf-Deth Testing Laboratory of the Soil Science Department of the college and conduct soil and water testing.

Assistant Professors of the Soil Science Department Dr. Pratiksha Pawar, Prof. Nayan Gosavi and Laboratory Assistants. Godse, Boraste demonstrated to the students of the Agriculture College how to take a soil sample.

The program was moderated by Charudat More and the vote of thanks was given by Dr Pratiksha Pawar. To make the World Soil Day program a success, all the assistant professors, staff, final year students and male and female students of the college cooperated and, as per this year's theme, beautiful rangolis were drawn, enhancing the beauty of the program.

