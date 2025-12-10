 Nashik: Jan Shikshan Sansthan Workshop Held To Provide Employment Cards To Tailoring, Beauty Parlour Trainees
The Jan Shikshan Sansthan and Hakkadarshak Sansthan jointly organised a workshop at Uttamnagar CIDCO to issue Entrepreneurial License Card, Service Scheme Card, Ladki Bahin K. Y. C. and Shram Card to the current and former students of employment-oriented courses like tailoring and beauty parlour for self-employment.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
The workshop was held under the guidance of Balasaheb Shirsagar, President of Jan Shikshan Sansthan. On this occasion, Director Rahul Thakare said in his speech that he is trying to ensure that the trainees of Jan Shikshan Sansthan take the course training and start employment. To provide them with market opportunities through digital marketing, a camp will be organised across the district under the guidance of Chairman Balasaheb Shirsagar.

For this, workshops will be organised at the sub-centres of Jan Shikshan Sansthan across the district. In the workshop, the process of Udyami Parvana-60, Ladki Bahin-29, Seva Yojana Card-49, E-Shram Card-25 has been completed and will be distributed soon by the Chairman of the Sansthan, Balasaheb Kshirsagar. Director Rahul Thackeray said in his speech.

