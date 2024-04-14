Nashik: 'Jalsamruddha Nashik' Initiative To Clear Silt From Gangapur Dam

Responding to the pressing need to augment water storage in Gangapur dam amid below-average rainfall, various social organisations, including entrepreneurs and builders, have embarked on the 'Jalsamruddha Nashik' initiative. This concerted effort aims to remove five thousand cubic meters of silt daily from April 15 to June 15, significantly enhancing the dam's storage capacity by approximately 100 crore litres. The extracted silt will be distributed free of charge to farmers for use in their fields, fostering agricultural productivity.

The decision to undertake this initiative through public participation was made in response to the accumulation of substantial silt in Gangapur dam, exacerbating water scarcity issues exacerbated by diminished rainfall in Nashik district this year. Collector Jalaj Sharma convened a meeting in this regard, attended by entrepreneurs, builders, and officials from relevant departments, including Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, and Regional Officer of Soil and Water Conservation Department Haribhau Gite.

The scheme of the state government to remove silt from dams will extend beyond Gangapur dam to other reservoirs, rivers, and water bodies in the district. The nutrient-rich silt obtained through this initiative will be provided free of cost to smallholder farmers, enhancing soil fertility and crop yields. Collector Sharma emphasized that by enhancing the water storage capacity of major reservoirs, agricultural lands will become more fertile, boosting productivity.

The inaugural event of the 'Jalsamruddha Nashik' campaign will take place today at Gangavarhe village near Gangapur dam, with the participation of various organisations. Additionally, the state government's silt-free dam scheme will be instrumental in achieving the initiative's objectives.

Previous efforts by Nashik city organisations to clear silt from Gangapur and other reservoirs, rivers, and streams have laid the groundwork for this collaborative endeavor. With the support of CSR funds and coordination among the Jain Association of India, Soil and Water Conservation Department, and Water Resources Department, the initiative seeks to mitigate water scarcity challenges by enhancing water storage through silt removal from reservoirs.