Nashik: Water Scarcity Plagues Tribal Area Despite Abundance Of Rain

In Igatpuri, known as the land of rain, tribal communities face a dire water shortage even in April. Despite receiving a seasonal 4000 mm of rainfall during the monsoon, inadequate water management has led to early water scarcity. Despite the installation of a water pipeline from Bhavli dam to Igatpuri city costing ₹16 crore, residents receive water only three days a week for the past five years.

Meanwhile, tribal villagers in Katurwadi, Vagacha Jhap, and Mengal Jhap, under Igatpuri Municipal Council, suffer severe water scarcity. Residents must trek two kilometers to fetch water from a spring near Ghatandevi temple due to the lack of proper infrastructure. Despite promises and protests, the pipeline constructed last year remains dry, leaving tribal communities deprived of basic necessities.

Expressing frustration, Vasudev Devram Vagh, a local citizen, laments the unfulfilled promises of elected representatives over three decades. On the other hand, Lucky Jadhav, State Vice President of Tribal Congress, warns of action if the plight of tribal communities is not addressed promptly. Despite the Talegaon dam nearby supplying water to upscale establishments, municipal neglect persists, highlighting the stark disparity in access to resources.