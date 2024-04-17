Nashik: 'Jal Samruddha Nashik' Campaign Kicks Off With Enthusiasm

The launch of the 'Jal Samruddha Nashik' campaign marks a significant stride towards water conservation and augmentation efforts in the region. Organized by voluntary organizations in collaboration with the district administration, the campaign commenced at Gangapur Dam in Gangavarhe on Tuesday, April 16, under the leadership of District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma.

The campaign aims to bolster water conservation efforts by increasing the capacity of reservoirs through the implementation of the 'Gaal-Mukta Dharan, Gaal-Yukt Shivar' scheme initiated by the state government. As District Magistrate Sharma aptly stated, "drop by drop makes an ocean," emphasizing the significance of every drop of water in the collective endeavor towards water enrichment.

During the inauguration, entrepreneurs extended their wholehearted support to the campaign by contributing generously, with donations ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹42 lakh. Their immediate and generous response underscores the community's commitment to water conservation initiatives.

The ‘Jal Samruddha Nashik' campaign aims to alleviate the scarcity of water by enhancing the capacity for water harvesting over the next two months. Additionally, efforts will be made to mitigate ground sunlight, further bolstering conservation efforts. District Magistrate Sharma expressed confidence in securing active participation from the community, essential for the campaign's success.

Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Prakash Misal, assured that permissions to remove silt from outdoor dams would be granted not only in Nashik but across the entire district. This assurance reinforces the collaborative approach towards addressing water conservation challenges.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including District Magistrate Sharma, Additional Chief Executive Officer of District Council Arjun Gunde, and other officials from various departments. Representatives from the city's construction professionals, entrepreneurs, NGOs, and villagers from Gangavarhe, Savargaon, and Belgawadhaga graced the occasion, expressing their unwavering support for the campaign.

On the first day of the 'Jal Samruddha Nashik' campaign, six earthmovers and eight dumpers started removing the silt from the dried bed of Gangapur Dam. The silt removed was transported by eight dumpers and tractors. The tractor and dumpers then dumped the silt, which is high in minerals for soil, in the farmland of Namdev Bendkule at Gangavarhe village.