 Nashik: Impostor Poses As Cop, Robs Retired Teacher Of Gold Jewellery In Igatpuri
Nashik: Impostor Poses As Cop, Robs Retired Teacher Of Gold Jewellery In Igatpuri

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, serves as a reminder for residents to remain vigilant and cautious while dealing with strangers, especially in unfamiliar situations

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Nashik: Impostor Poses As Cop, Robs Retired Teacher Of Gold Jewellery In Igatpuri | Representative Image

Sarang Chimote, a retired teacher from Jogeshwari, fell victim to a clever ruse by an unknown impostor while en route to Nashik. The incident occurred in front of Madhur Society on the old highway.

A motorcycle rider, pretending to be a police officer, approached Chimote and his companion, claiming armed individuals were ahead. Deceiving Chimote into believing he was offering assistance, the imposter urged him to secure his belongings in a handkerchief. Trusting the false officer, Chimote complied and placed his gold chain and rings in the handkerchief.

However, to Chimote's dismay, the motorcyclist and his accomplice fled the scene with his valuables, resulting in a loss of ₹1.25 lakh. Upon inspecting the handkerchief, Chimote discovered his chain and ring were missing.

Chimote promptly reported the incident to the Igatpuri police station, where a case was registered against the unidentified thieves under sections 419, 420, 170, and 34. The Igatpuri police have launched an immediate investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, serves as a reminder for residents to remain vigilant and cautious while dealing with strangers, especially in unfamiliar situations.

