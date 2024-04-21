 Nashik: Illegal Liquor Sellers Apprehended Across City Area
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

The city area is currently grappling with a surge in sightings of illegal liquor sellers, with several cases of liquor being sold in public places coming to light. Various police stations have registered cases against suspects involved in the illegal sale of country liquor.

In the first incident, Shivaji Malge (aged 52) from Phulenagar was arrested for illegally selling country liquor without a license. Malge was apprehended while conducting the sale near the wall of the Municipal Market on Peth Road at approximately 1 pm on Thursday (18th), leading to the seizure of sealed bottles of country liquor worth ₹1,160. A case has been registered at Panchvati police station.

Another case was filed at Nashik Road police station against a suspect illegally selling liquor near a tea stall in the Palase area on the Nashik-Pune highway. The suspect has not been arrested yet. During an operation conducted on Thursday, April 18 at around 9 pm, bottles of country liquor worth ₹1,680 were seized from the suspect.

In the third incident, a case was registered at Nashik Road police station against individuals illegally selling liquor without a license in an open space under a tamarind tree near the traction gate on Eklahara Road.

In the fourth incident, an illegal liquor seller was found in the Ambad area around 5:30 pm on Thursday. A case was registered at Ambad police station against suspect Vaibhav Balasaheb Parkhe, from whom liquor worth ₹1,400 was seized.

