Mira- Bhayandar: Liquor Outlets In Thane District On CCTV Radar Amid Lok Sabha Polls

As part of efforts to crack down on illegal distribution of freebies including alcohol, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the excise department has mandated all liquor vending establishments and manufacturing units in Thane district to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Strict Surveillance Measures Implemented For Election Integrity In Thane District

The CCTV cameras have to mainly focus on the delivery points and sale counters. The establishments have also been directed to keep daily inventory of sales and closing stock. The figures have to be uploaded on a specific website on a day-to-today basis. A sudden spike in sale or closing stock at the end of the day will be reported to the Election Commission (EC) for further investigations.

All these steps are in adherence with EC guidelines to ensure that movement is regulated and controlled to thwart any attempts of providing liquor to influence voters. Voting process for the Thane Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to be held in the fifth phase on 20, May.

Thane District Excise Department's Vigorous Crackdown On Prohibited Activities

Meanwhile the total number of offences registered under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act by the 11 divisions and two flying squads attached to the Thane district excise department led by excise superintendent -Nilesh Sangade, has soared to 276 between 16, March to 19, April. While 170 people have been arrested, nine vehicles were impounded even as liquor and ingredients used for manufacturing illicit booze collectively worth more than Rs. 1.42 crore was seized during the round-the-clock operation across the district, ever since the model code of conduct came into force from 16, March.

The offences include -bootlegging, manufacturing of illicit booze (haath-bhatti), smuggling, ferrying liquor in an illegal manner and also other breach cases related to unauthorized sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor by licensed vending establishments.