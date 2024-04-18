Mira- Bhayandar: Zilla Parishad Veterinary Clinic In Rai-Murdha Resumes Operations After Seven-Year Hiatus

Zilla Parishad Vet Clinic |

After remaining in an inoperative mode for nearly seven years, the lone Zilla Parishad (ZP) run-veterinary clinic in Rai-Murdha village near Bhayandar finally resumed its operations on Thursday. The facility where ailing animals could be treated and vaccinated free-of-cost was in existence for more than a decade.

However, after its repair and renovation work was carried out in 2017 at the cost of more than Rs. 21.35 lakh, the clinic remained shut due to unknown reasons. On 13, February 2023 the clinic had re-opened for a brief period of less than two months, as the veterinary doctor who was appointed to shoulder the responsibility abruptly left his job. Since then, the clinic had been lying idle.

Advocacy Leads To Resumption Of Veterinary Clinic Operations

Sensing the hardship faced by cattle and pet owners, a team of social activists led -Rohit Suvarna, Shreyas Sawant, Nikhil Patil and Somesh Layse started following up on the issue with the district animal husbandry department. Their efforts bore fruit and the clinic finally resumed its operation in the presence of Thane Zilla Parishad CEO- Dr Rupali Satpute District Animal Husbandry Officer-Sameer Todankar on Thursday.

Veterinary Clinics Expand Services In Mira-Bhayandar

According to ZP officials, Dr. Suhas Tadge has been appointed to handle the facility which will remain open for the whole day, twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday. While this is the lone veterinary clinic run by the ZP which will benefit the rural and coastal areas, two other Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) owned facilities are in operation mode in urban localities of Mira Road and Bhayandar.

The clinic in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road is run by the civic administration and the other veterinary clinic located below the fly-over-bridge in Bhayandar (west), has been handed over by the civic administration to the Ahinsa Charitable Trust for a period of three years in exchange of rent amounting Rs. 15,000 per annum.