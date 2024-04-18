 Mira- Bhayandar: Zilla Parishad Veterinary Clinic In Rai-Murdha Resumes Operations After Seven-Year Hiatus
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira- Bhayandar: Zilla Parishad Veterinary Clinic In Rai-Murdha Resumes Operations After Seven-Year Hiatus

Mira- Bhayandar: Zilla Parishad Veterinary Clinic In Rai-Murdha Resumes Operations After Seven-Year Hiatus

According to ZP officials, Dr. Suhas Tadge has been appointed to handle the facility which will remain open for the whole day, twice a week

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Zilla Parishad Vet Clinic |

 After remaining in an inoperative mode for nearly seven years, the lone Zilla Parishad (ZP) run-veterinary clinic in Rai-Murdha village near Bhayandar finally resumed its operations on Thursday. The facility where ailing animals could be treated and vaccinated free-of-cost was in existence for more than a decade.

However, after its repair and renovation work was carried out in 2017 at the cost of more than Rs. 21.35 lakh, the clinic remained shut due to unknown reasons. On 13, February 2023 the clinic had re-opened for a brief period of less than two months, as the veterinary doctor who was appointed to shoulder the responsibility abruptly left his job. Since then, the clinic had been lying idle.

Read Also
Mira- Bhayandar: Thane Election Officials Conduct Awareness Drive to Boost Voter Turnout Ahead of...
article-image

Advocacy Leads To Resumption Of Veterinary Clinic Operations

Sensing the hardship faced by cattle and pet owners, a team of social activists led -Rohit Suvarna, Shreyas Sawant, Nikhil Patil and Somesh Layse started following up on the issue with the district animal husbandry department. Their efforts bore fruit and the clinic finally resumed its operation in the presence of Thane Zilla Parishad CEO- Dr Rupali Satpute District Animal Husbandry Officer-Sameer Todankar on Thursday.

Veterinary Clinics Expand Services In Mira-Bhayandar

According to ZP officials, Dr. Suhas Tadge has been appointed to handle the facility which will remain open for the whole day, twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday. While this is the lone veterinary clinic run by the ZP which will benefit the rural and coastal areas, two other Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) owned facilities are in operation mode in urban localities of Mira Road and Bhayandar.

Read Also
Mira- Bhayandar: Sena MLA Seeks Remedy For Uttan Dumping Yard As Villagers Face Menace
article-image

The clinic in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road is run by the civic administration and the other veterinary clinic located below the fly-over-bridge in Bhayandar (west), has been handed over by the civic administration to the Ahinsa Charitable Trust for a period of three years in exchange of rent amounting Rs. 15,000 per annum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Protest Turns Violent As Residents Vandalise MSEDCL Office Amid Power Cut Fury In...

Navi Mumbai: Protest Turns Violent As Residents Vandalise MSEDCL Office Amid Power Cut Fury In...

Mumbai: Deputy Bank Manager Cheated Of ₹7.50 Lakh, FIR Registered

Mumbai: Deputy Bank Manager Cheated Of ₹7.50 Lakh, FIR Registered

'New Member Of Gawli's Akhil Bhartiya Sena': Rahul Narwekar Denies Joining Arun Gawli's Party After...

'New Member Of Gawli's Akhil Bhartiya Sena': Rahul Narwekar Denies Joining Arun Gawli's Party After...

Mumbai: Andheri Civic Authorities To Investigate Additional ₹10 Crore Cost Overrun In Gokhale-...

Mumbai: Andheri Civic Authorities To Investigate Additional ₹10 Crore Cost Overrun In Gokhale-...

Mumbai: HC Grants Permission For Minor HIV-Positive Girl To Terminate 28-Week Pregnancy Due To...

Mumbai: HC Grants Permission For Minor HIV-Positive Girl To Terminate 28-Week Pregnancy Due To...