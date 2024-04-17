Mira- Bhayandar: Sena MLA Seeks Remedy For Uttan Dumping Yard As Villagers Face Menace

Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik has asked the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to take immediate remedial measures in order to provide permanent relief to local villagers from the stench emanating from the dumping yard located in Dhavgi Village near Uttan in Bhayandar.

MLA's Suggested Solutions For Waste Management

The legislator in his letter to the municipal commissioner has highlighted several points including-developing a landfill site specifically to process inert material-mainly bulk refuse originating from construction, demolition, renovation and redevelopment projects, commissioning of mechanical composting projects of various capacities at four places which will reduce the existing burden by 100 metric tonnes, decentralising the waste managing system through min-bio glass plants which will not only ensures a significant reduction in quantum of wet waste ferried to the unified process plant.

It will prove as an asset in sustainable energy transition and accelerating the bio-mining work to process unsegregated garbage (legacy waste), “Villagers living in Uttan and surrounding areas are being subjected to immense hardships since 2017 due to the foul stench and poisonous gas emanating from the dump yard due to frequent fires. Apart from Rs. 40.66 crore and Rs.8.73 for the bio-mining and inter landfill projects, the government has allocated Rs.50 crore for mechanical composting after my follow-ups. The MBMC needs to contribute its minimal share and execute all these projects on a priority basis.” said Sarnaik.

Rising Trash Mountains And Environmental Threats In Mira-Bhayandar

Apart from the 550 tonnes of garbage, an additional quantity of more than 10 ten tonnes is generated by the twin-city in the form of industrial and bio-medical waste. However, the segregation figures continue to hover below 55 percent which impacts garbage processing as the lone plant in Uttan can only handle segregated waste which is limited to just 150 metric tonnes per day.

The unsegregated waste has transformed into a thrash mountain and is rising every passing day for the more than seven years as the biomining work is being going on at a snail’s pace.

Moreover, farmlands and water bodies in coastal areas are being contaminated and subjected to irreparable damage due to leachate water trickling down the hillside. Irate over the menace, villagers have threatened to launch an agitation against the MBMC and also boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.