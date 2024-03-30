Mira- Bhayandar: Massive Fire Breakouts In Uttan's Dumping Yard For The Second Time In A Week

FPJ

A massive fire broke out again at the dumping ground located in the uphill’s of Dhaavgi village in Uttan near Bhayandar on Saturday. This is the third major fire in the past less than two months. Apart from seven fire engines and an equal number of water tankers, JCB’s machines were pressed into service by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to remove the huge mounds of garbage and spray water to douse the raging flames.

Officials Assign Smoke Control Operations

After the fire break out ,37 firemen including three officers were engaged in the firefighting operation. “The flames were doused and efforts were on to control the smoke which continued to billow from the dumping ground.” said chief fire officer- Dr. Prakash Borade who said that the cooling process will continue till the entire smoke stops billowing from the dumps.

Concerns Over Dumping Ground Location And Health Hazards

The fire was possibly fuelled by methane which generally emanates from the garbage dump. Local residents have been voicing their concern over the presence of the faultily located dumping ground and expressing anger against such fire incidents which adds to their woes due to the emanating foul smell and thick smoke leading to a health hazard in the coastal areas of Uttan.