 Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Vardaman Garment Shop In Malad East; No Casualties
As many as 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
A massive fire was reported at Vardaman Garment Shop located at Daftari road in Central Plaza Complex, Shivaji Nagar, Dindoshi, Malad East in Mumbai. As soon as the locals noticed the blaze, the concerned authorities were informed and as many as 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. The exact cause of the fire has still not been ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Local reports said that the fifth floor of the eight story commercial building in Malad caught fire on March 28, Thursday.

Fire incidents in Maharashtra

On March 22, An SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake) coach of the Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express suddenly caught fire on Friday afternoon near Nashik Road Railway Station. The train was promptly halted upon receiving reports of the fire, and emergency efforts were initiated to control the blaze. The cause of the sudden fire is yet to be determined.

Last month another dramatic video had surfaced from Thane district of Maharashtra. A massive fire had been reported at Kalher Prithvi Complex of Bhiwandi on February 18th. A furniture factory had caught fire and massive property damage was reported, while no casualties or injuries were reported.It took over 4 hours to douse the fire. In the video, thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the fire spot. Nearly 5 galas were charred. Even as the fire tender teams were relentlessly working towards bringing the blaze under control, presence of several gas cylinders inside the factory made their operation extremely tough and challenging.

