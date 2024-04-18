Mira- Bhayandar: Thane Election Officials Conduct Awareness Drive to Boost Voter Turnout Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

FPJ

Election officials who are shouldering the responsibility of the Ovala-Majiwada (146) assembly segment which comes under the Thane (25) parliamentary seat have been initiating several initiatives to spread awareness aimed at enhancing the voting percentage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As a part of the initiative, a team from the state election (SEC) commission led by returning officer-Sheetal Deshmukh and nodal officer-Varsha Dikshit organised an awareness drive for citizens who come for morning walks at the Navghar municipal school ground in Bhayandar (east) on Wednesday morning.

The officials interacted with the morning walkers-especially senior citizens by not only highlighting the importance of exercising their franchise but also to play the role of motivating their family, friends and neighbours.

Senior Citizens' Encouraging Response To SVEEP Drive Ahead Of Thane Lok Sabha Elections

The election commission officials received an encouraging response from the senior citizens in the drive which amongst a series of activities being taken up under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP)- a flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in the country.

Lok Sabha elections for the state’s 48 constituencies will be held in five phases spread over more than a month. Voting process for the Thane Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to be held in the fifth phase on 20, May. The Thane (25) parliamentary constituency includes the legislative assembly segments of Mira-Bhayandar, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Ovala-Majiwada, Thane, Airoli and Belapur.