Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena May contest Thane & Palghar seats

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to contest the Thane and Palghar Lok Sabha seats. The names of candidates are expected to be announced by Wednesday. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who represents the Ovala-Majiwada assembly constituency, party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske and former MLC Ravindra Phatak are strong contenders for Thane, sources said.

The BJP has asked its state leadership to rein in its claimants for the Thane seat. Thane is the home turf of Shinde and it is unlikely that the party will cede the coveted seat.

Thane comprises six assembly segments

The Thane comprises six assembly segments spanning across three satellite cities of Mumbai – Airoli and Belapur in Navi Mumbai, Thane city, Kopri Panchpakhadi and Ovala-Majiwada, and Mira Bhayandar. The Palghar seat was won by the Shiv Sena in 2019 and it will also retain this seat, the sources added.