Nashik Hosts Launch Of Dynervology, New Surgical Discipline For Precision Nerve Treatment | Representative Pic

Nashik : India marked a significant advancement in medical science with the launch of the Indian Chapter of Dynervology, an emerging surgical discipline focused on the dynamic evaluation and precision treatment of nerve-related disorders using real-time ultrasound guidance.

Dynervology represents a fundamental shift from conventional, assumption-based surgical approaches to image-guided, minimally invasive, and function-oriented interventions. By enabling live visualization of nerves and their behavior during movement, dynervology allows surgeons to identify exact sites of nerve compression and treat them with a high degree of accuracy and safety.

The launch event carried international significance with the presence of Dr. Benjamin Ferembach Tours, inventor of the term “Dynervology”, President and Co-Founder of the Francophonic Dynervology Association and Founder of the Dynervology Institute for Research, along with Dr. Thomas Apard, a pioneer in ultrasound-guided surgery from Versailles, France, and Co-Founder and Vice President of the Association of French Dynervology (AFD).

Speaking at the event, Dr. Gaurav Pagare, Founder and Lead Surgeon of the Indian Chapter of Dynervology, stated that ultrasound has transformed nerve surgery from an exploratory procedure into a visual, evidence-based science. “Nerves are dynamic structures. They move, glide, and often become symptomatic only during specific functional activities. Dynervology allows us to observe these changes in real time and treat the precise pathology rather than relying on assumptions,” he said.

Beyond its surgical applications, dynervology is expected to play a transformative role in chronic pain care, sports medicine, and performance science. The discipline offers new possibilities for individuals suffering from persistent, unresolved pain despite prolonged medical or interventional treatments, by identifying nerve-related dysfunctions that are often missed by conventional diagnostic methods.

Dynervology holds particular significance for athletes, sportspersons, and high-performance professionals, where even subtle nerve compression or dysfunction can result in pain, weakness, loss of coordination, or reduced performance. By restoring optimal nerve function through targeted, ultrasound-guided interventions, dynervology helps improve muscle activation, functional strength, movement efficiency, and recovery, enabling athletes to return to peak performance with reduced risk of recurrence.

Read Also Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections: Serious Irregularities Alleged In Ward 29 Voting Process

Importantly, dynervology is not limited to elite sports or complex surgical cases. Anyone experiencing pain that affects daily activity, work performance, or quality of life stands to benefit from this approach, as it focuses on addressing the root cause of dysfunction rather than merely suppressing symptoms.