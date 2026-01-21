Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections: Serious Irregularities Alleged In Ward 29 Voting Process |

Nashik: Alleging serious irregularities in the voting process during the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, candidate representative Prashant Sundar Kharat has submitted a representation to the District Collector and the Chief Election Officer. The allegations concern irregularities in Ward No. 29 (A).

Kharat stated that the failure to make announcements via speakers at the polling station, the absence of screens/displays, and the suspicious lack of transparency in the entire process have shaken the confidence of the voters.

In his letter, Kharat stated that there is suspicion that individuals from the opposing candidate, Priyanka Rakesh Dande's party, took a biased stance during the voting process by accepting financial benefits. This incident constitutes a violation of the fundamental right to vote under Article 328 of the Indian Constitution.

Kharat further stated that this is not merely an irregularity in one ward, but an attack on the entire democratic process. This is a violation of the people's right to vote. Therefore, he demanded a thorough investigation into the role of Chief Election Officer Pawan Datta and his immediate suspension. The letter also states that strict disciplinary action should be taken if he is found guilty.

Kharat stated that if no action is taken within three days, a strong protest and legal intervention will be necessary. This incident has heated up the political atmosphere in Nashik, and there are demands for immediate intervention by the Election Commission.