Nashik: Helmet, Seat Belt Violations Result In ₹1.16 Lakh In Fines In 1 Day | File

In an effort to curb accidents and prevent casualties, the Nashik Police have implemented stringent measures mandating the use of helmets and seat belts for motorists. This enforcement campaign, initiated on Sunday, has already resulted in action against 273 individuals.

A total of ₹1,16,100 in fines was collected, with ₹1,02,500 levied on 205 individuals for not wearing helmets and ₹13,600 imposed on 68 individuals for failing to use seat belts, with fines collected through e-challans.

The campaign underscores the critical importance of complying with safety regulations on the road. Nashik Police have issued a stern warning to citizens, emphasising the consequences of non-compliance and indicating that further action will be taken against violators.

This crackdown aims to instil a culture of safety and responsibility among motorists, ultimately reducing accidents and ensuring safer roads for all.