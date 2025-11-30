 Nashik: HAL Opens Doors For Small And Medium Enterprises In Aircraft Manufacturing
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: HAL Opens Doors For Small And Medium Enterprises In Aircraft Manufacturing

Nashik: HAL Opens Doors For Small And Medium Enterprises In Aircraft Manufacturing

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has appealed to local entrepreneurs to actively participate in manufacturing various aircraft components. Currently, more than 40% of components are produced in India, and HAL aims to manufacture the remaining 60% within the country as well, making these aircraft fully indigenous.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: HAL Opens Doors For Small And Medium Enterprises In Aircraft Manufacturing |

Nashik: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has appealed to local entrepreneurs to actively participate in manufacturing various aircraft components. Currently, more than 40% of components are produced in India, and HAL aims to manufacture the remaining 60% within the country as well, making these aircraft fully indigenous. This was highlighted during a discussion session organised under the IMA Index exhibition.

In this session, HAL’s Executive Director of Aircraft Manufacturing, Shirishkumar Patra, Production Head, Nasir Ullah, and General Manager of Operations, Subrata Mandal, interacted directly with entrepreneurs and shared HAL’s future plans.

HAL’s primary objective is to ensure that the components required for the three aircraft being manufactured in Nashik — LCA (Light Combat Aircraft), HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer), and one more aircraft — are produced locally. Some equipment for these aircraft is already being made in Nashik. HAL officials expressed their intent to increase this share and ultimately achieve 100% component sourcing from Nashik, thereby creating fully indigenous aircraft under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Officials also stated that special opportunities and incentives are planned for women entrepreneurs. "Modern infrastructure required for vendor selection has been made available, and the registration process has been simplified. With direct communication channels open, industries will find it easier to resolve operational challenges," HAL officials said.

This initiative is expected to create major opportunities in the aerospace sector for small, medium, and women entrepreneurs in Nashik, providing new direction for local industries.

Read Also
'Trees Are Our Parents': Sayaji Shinde Leads Stir Against Tapovan Tree Cutting In Nashik | VIDEO
article-image



A dedicated special cell has been set up for women entrepreneurs, offering guidance and encouragement to increase their participation in aircraft component manufacturing. HAL urged women entrepreneurs to come forward, take advantage of these opportunities, and register their enterprises.

Through this special cell, technical information, registration support, and direct assistance for production-related issues will be provided, officials added.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All You Need To Know
Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All You Need To Know
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Niva Bupa To Pay ₹66.5 Lakh After Wrongful Denial Of Overseas Cancer Claim
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Niva Bupa To Pay ₹66.5 Lakh After Wrongful Denial Of Overseas Cancer Claim
13 Holidays Lined Up In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed Across Multiple States, Here’s What The RBI Calendar Shows
13 Holidays Lined Up In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed Across Multiple States, Here’s What The RBI Calendar Shows
Mumbai: BJP Infighting Erupts In Palghar As Ex-City Chief Ashok Ambure, Worker Vaishali Chavan Clash Ahead Of Polls
Mumbai: BJP Infighting Erupts In Palghar As Ex-City Chief Ashok Ambure, Worker Vaishali Chavan Clash Ahead Of Polls
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: HAL Opens Doors For Small And Medium Enterprises In Aircraft Manufacturing

Nashik: HAL Opens Doors For Small And Medium Enterprises In Aircraft Manufacturing

Indefinite Hunger Strike After Brutal Rape & Murder Of 3.5-Year-Old Girl In Malegaon

Indefinite Hunger Strike After Brutal Rape & Murder Of 3.5-Year-Old Girl In Malegaon

Marathi Manus Criticises Influencer Danny Pandit & Team For Plastering Posters Across Pune; Content...

Marathi Manus Criticises Influencer Danny Pandit & Team For Plastering Posters Across Pune; Content...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 39 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict

Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict