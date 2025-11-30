Nashik: HAL Opens Doors For Small And Medium Enterprises In Aircraft Manufacturing |

Nashik: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has appealed to local entrepreneurs to actively participate in manufacturing various aircraft components. Currently, more than 40% of components are produced in India, and HAL aims to manufacture the remaining 60% within the country as well, making these aircraft fully indigenous. This was highlighted during a discussion session organised under the IMA Index exhibition.



In this session, HAL’s Executive Director of Aircraft Manufacturing, Shirishkumar Patra, Production Head, Nasir Ullah, and General Manager of Operations, Subrata Mandal, interacted directly with entrepreneurs and shared HAL’s future plans.



HAL’s primary objective is to ensure that the components required for the three aircraft being manufactured in Nashik — LCA (Light Combat Aircraft), HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer), and one more aircraft — are produced locally. Some equipment for these aircraft is already being made in Nashik. HAL officials expressed their intent to increase this share and ultimately achieve 100% component sourcing from Nashik, thereby creating fully indigenous aircraft under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.



Officials also stated that special opportunities and incentives are planned for women entrepreneurs. "Modern infrastructure required for vendor selection has been made available, and the registration process has been simplified. With direct communication channels open, industries will find it easier to resolve operational challenges," HAL officials said.



This initiative is expected to create major opportunities in the aerospace sector for small, medium, and women entrepreneurs in Nashik, providing new direction for local industries.





A dedicated special cell has been set up for women entrepreneurs, offering guidance and encouragement to increase their participation in aircraft component manufacturing. HAL urged women entrepreneurs to come forward, take advantage of these opportunities, and register their enterprises.

Through this special cell, technical information, registration support, and direct assistance for production-related issues will be provided, officials added.