Nashik: Groundwater Level Lowest In Five Years, Reveals GSDA Survey

Nashik: The decline in groundwater levels in Nashik district due to below average rainfall this year has emerged as a pressing concern for local residents. Reports from the Groundwater Survey Development System (GSDA) of the district indicate a significant drop in water levels compared to the past five years. Alarmingly, ten out of the fifteen talukas in the district, including Nashik and Niphad, have recorded groundwater levels below five meters, signaling an impending water crisis.

Multiple factors contribute to this decline, including below average rainfall, excessive water extraction for agriculture and other purposes and rising temperatures. A recent report from the Groundwater Survey and Development System Department, based on observations from 185 wells across the district, confirms the lowest groundwater storage levels in the past five years.

The situation is particularly severe in talukas like Niphad, Yeola, Kalwan, Chandwad, Baglan and Malegaon. As concerns escalate, attention is now turning to the upcoming rainy season for potential relief.

Re-evaluation in March

Officials from the department have announced plans to re-evaluate groundwater levels at the end of March to assess the situation further and consider additional measures. The outcome of this assessment will be crucial in determining the district's water security in the months ahead.