Nashik: Gram Sevak And One Other Person Caught Accepting Bribe

Nashik: Gram Sevak Netaji Shivaji Bhabad and an individual named Shamrao Manikrao Barskar have been apprehended by the Anti Corruption Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 15,000. A case has been filed against them at the Jamkhed Police Station.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complaint was lodged by the wife of the complainant, who owns approximately two hectares of land in Group No. 114 at Mauje Wagha. The complainant had submitted a proposal for the construction of a personal irrigation well under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme to the Gram Panchayat Wagha.

The ACB received the complaint on February 22, stating that Gram Sevak Bhabad and Barskar were demanding bribes to approve the proposal and forward it to the Jamkhed Panchayat Samiti. Subsequently, during the verification process on February 22 and 23, both Bhabad and Barskar were allegedly caught demanding a bribe of ₹ 15,000.

Barskar was apprehended red-handed while accepting the bribe in front of the Panchayat. The case against Bhabad and Barskar is currently being processed at the Jamkhed Police Station.