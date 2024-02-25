Director of Dhanvantari Hospital In Nashik Caught Accepting Bribe For Free Operation Under Government Scheme |

In a shocking development, the Director of Dhanvantari Hospital in Pimpalgaon Baswant, Nashik, has been caught accepting a bribe of seven thousand rupees from a patient's relative. The bribe was allegedly demanded an operation that was supposed to be free under the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana.

The Anti-corruption department set up a trap to catch the accused red-handed. The operation was initiated after receiving a complaint that Dr Mahesh Pardeshi had demanded a bribe of seven thousand rupees from the relative of a patient admitted to Dhanwantari Hospital for a hand fracture.

Dr Mahesh Bub, who influenced Dr Pardeshi to take a bribe, was also implicated in the case for encouraging corrupt practices among colleagues. When Dr Pardeshi accepted the bribe money in the presence of witnesses, he was caught red-handed. A case is now being registered against the accused under Section 7 and Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The successful operation was carried out by a team from the Anti-Corruption Department under the guidance of Police Inspector Meera Adamane. The team included Police Inspector Gayatri Jadhav, Constable Pankaj Palashikar, Police Naik Pramod Chavanke, and Parashuram Jadhav. Nashik Division Superintendent Sharmistha Valawalkar and senior officers have congratulated the team for their diligent efforts in combating corruption.