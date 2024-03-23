Nashik: Gold Ornaments Stolen From Female Passengers

In a series of recent events, thieves targeted female passengers at the New Mela bus stand and Nashik Road bus station areas, making away with valuable gold ornaments.

Mohini More, accompanied by her husband, fell victim to theft while boarding a bus to Malegaon from New Mela bus station at approximately 9 am on Sunday, March 17. Exploiting the crowded surroundings, the thief seized the opportunity and snatched jewellery valued at ₹47,000 from Mohini More. A case of theft has been registered at the Sarkarwada police station in response to this incident.

Pooja Bodke (Resident of Sinnar) reported a similar ordeal on Wednesday afternoon, March 20, while boarding a bus at Nashik Road bus station. The thief made away with gold ornaments and cash amounting to ₹48,000 from the victim's purse. A case has been registered at the Nashik Road Police Station in connection with this theft.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and security measures to safeguard passengers from such unfortunate occurrences.