 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Tie Up Old Woman, Steal Gold & Cash From Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Tie Up Old Woman, Steal Gold & Cash From Residence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Tie Up Old Woman, Steal Gold & Cash From Residence

The thieves managed to steal approximately six tolas of gold jewellery and ₹50,000 in cash from her cupboard

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Tie Up Old Woman, Steal Gold & Cash From Residence | Representative Image

In the early hours of Thursday, two armed thieves targeted the home of an elderly woman in Gandheli Shivar, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Prior to breaking into her house, they strategically closed the doors of neighbouring residences. Once inside, they forcibly restrained her with a rope and ransacked her belongings.

The thieves managed to steal approximately six tolas of gold jewellery and ₹50,000 in cash from her cupboard. Despite hearing the commotion, neighbours were unable to intervene as their doors had been shut from the outside.

Read Also
Pune Video: 17 Four-Wheelers Engulfed In Garage Fire, No Injuries Reported
article-image

The victim, Rakhamabai, resides with her son, Kirtankar Nivrutti Maharaj Wadekar, in Gandheli Shivar. Around 2am on Thursday, she was resting in the hall while her son was asleep in another room.

After the ordeal, she managed to reach her son's room and alert him to the situation. He promptly untied her and notified the police.

Read Also
Pune Hit With Two More Fires: One In Vishrantwadi, Other In Sus (VIDEO)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jejuri Bypass Road Included In Pilgrimage Development Plan With ₹10.68 Crore Allocation:...

Jejuri Bypass Road Included In Pilgrimage Development Plan With ₹10.68 Crore Allocation:...

Pune: Innovative 'Cycle Bus' Initiative Launched In Kothrud School To Enhance Student Safety

Pune: Innovative 'Cycle Bus' Initiative Launched In Kothrud School To Enhance Student Safety

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Tie Up Old Woman, Steal Gold & Cash From Residence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Tie Up Old Woman, Steal Gold & Cash From Residence

Pune: India Gaming Show 2024 To Wrap Up Today, Showcasing Vibrant Gaming Industry

Pune: India Gaming Show 2024 To Wrap Up Today, Showcasing Vibrant Gaming Industry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IPCA Laboratories Commemorates National Safety Week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IPCA Laboratories Commemorates National Safety Week