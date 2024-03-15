Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Tie Up Old Woman, Steal Gold & Cash From Residence | Representative Image

In the early hours of Thursday, two armed thieves targeted the home of an elderly woman in Gandheli Shivar, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Prior to breaking into her house, they strategically closed the doors of neighbouring residences. Once inside, they forcibly restrained her with a rope and ransacked her belongings.

The thieves managed to steal approximately six tolas of gold jewellery and ₹50,000 in cash from her cupboard. Despite hearing the commotion, neighbours were unable to intervene as their doors had been shut from the outside.

The victim, Rakhamabai, resides with her son, Kirtankar Nivrutti Maharaj Wadekar, in Gandheli Shivar. Around 2am on Thursday, she was resting in the hall while her son was asleep in another room.

After the ordeal, she managed to reach her son's room and alert him to the situation. He promptly untied her and notified the police.