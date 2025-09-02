 Nashik: Ganesh Darshan Timings Extended Till Midnight Amid Massive Devotee Turnout
Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Ganesh Darshan Timings Extended Till Midnight Amid Massive Devotee Turnout | File photo

Despite sporadic rains, the enthusiasm for Ganeshotsav in the city has not diminished. Thousands of Nashik residents have taken to the streets with their families to see the tableaux set up by public mandals, creating a large gathering of people. 

Against this backdrop, the police system has become more alert by extending the time to see the tableaux from September 2 till 12 midnight. 

With this decision of the administration, Ganesh devotees will be able to experience the grandeur of public mandals till midnight till next Friday. Many mandals have set up educational and social tableaux on a grand scale, due to which there is a huge crowd here. 

As a result, traffic congestion has arisen on many roads in the city. This has been clearly visible for the last two days. It will be important to see what steps the police system takes in this regard from today. 

District Collector's Order  

Meanwhile, the time limit for public Ganesh darshan and musical instruments has been extended till 12 midnight from Tuesday to Friday, District Collector Jalaj Sharma said in an order. 

During this period, the use of loudspeakers has also been allowed only by following the decibel limit of sound.

Vighnahartya Ganesha, considered the lord of sixty-four arts and fourteen sciences, arrived in Nashik city and district with unprecedented enthusiasm on Wednesday. Public Ganesh Mandals, organisations and families installed Ganapati Bappa in various forms.

