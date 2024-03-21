Nashik: Fraudsters Dupe Investors In Stock Market Scam, Case Registered Under IT Act

Dombivli Resident Loses ₹76 Lakh In Single Day In KYC Fraud |

Individuals posing as stock market experts stand accused of orchestrating a stock market scam targeting highly educated senior citizens in the city. The cyber police station has registered a case regarding the extortion of funds amounting to crores of rupees.

According to the complaint filed by Vishal Sonawane, the fraudsters deceived both him and Nilesh Kharde between August 2023 and January 2024. The suspects contacted Vishal and Nilesh using virtual mobile numbers, assuming various identities on WhatsApp to lure them into investing with promises of lucrative returns. Consequently, Vishal and Nilesh invested substantial sums of money in stages based on these false assurances.

However, when Vishal and Nilesh attempted to withdraw their profits, the fraudsters reneged on their promises, refusing to release the funds. Realizing they had fallen victim to a fraud, both victims promptly reported the matter to the cyber police. Vishal claims to have lost ₹16 lakh, while Nilesh alleges a loss of ₹9 lakh.

In response, a case has been registered under the Information Technology Act against the individuals who contacted Vishal and Nilesh, enticing them to invest. Additionally, the account holders in whose bank accounts the money was deposited are also under investigation.