Mumbai: 76-Year-Old Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud - Scammers Pose As Police, Extort ₹49,500 In Fake Son Detention Case

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

Mumbai: A Nepean Sea Road resident, a businessman, fell prey to cyber fraud. Scammers impersonated police officer, claiming his son was detained in a rape case, demanding Rs 50,000 urgently. Unable to reach his son initially, fearing the worst, the victim transferred Rs 49,500 to the fraudsters' bank account.

According to the information received from Azad Maidan police, a person called the complainant Ashok Purohit (76) on Monday and said, "Your son is in our custody, we have arrested him in the rape case. You respect our uniform and send Rs 50,000." The caller sent the complainant a bank account number to send money.

The person who filed the complaint attempted to verify the caller's statement by contacting their son, but unfortunately, the son did not answer the phone.

Subsequently, feeling apprehensive, the complainant visited the bank and deposited Rs 49,500 into the account provided by the caller, as relayed by a police officer.

When the complainant came to his office after depositing the money in the bank, he called his son again and this time the son picked up the phone and said that he was sitting in the lecture and hence could not receive the call.

The complainant realized that someone had cheated him when his son told him that he was in college. After this he went to Azad Maidan police station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person in this matter and are investigating.