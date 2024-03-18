Mumbai: City Cyber Police Arrest Gang Member For Duping Woman Of ₹12.7 Lakh In Prepaid Task Fraud

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

The city cyber police have arrested a man, a member of a gang involved in scamming, for duping a 35-year-old woman of Rs12.7 lakh in prepaid task fraud. Police said that all the accounts in which the fraudulent money had gone have been frozen and the total amount is Rs34.43 lakh.

Details of case

According to the cyber police, a woman named Simran contacted the complainant via WhatsApp and offered a job of Google location review task. Initially, some ‘earned’ money was given to the complainant and later by luring him to earn more in the name of pre pre-paid task, the complainant lost money to the cons. The bank accounts involved in the fraud, cops managed to arrest one of the accused, Santosh Patole, 53.

On February 7, the investigation was started after a complaint was registered. Crime branch DCP Datta Nalawade said that Patole is part of a scamming gang.