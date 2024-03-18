 ED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam

ED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a building and land worth about Rs 1 crore in Haridar as part of a money laundering investigation linked to SC/ST scholarship scam in the state.

ANIUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
ED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam | Representational image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a building and land worth about Rs 1 crore in Haridar as part of a money laundering investigation linked to SC/ST scholarship scam in the state.

According to ED, the property attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2022, belongs to the Vardhman Educational Society which runs the Institute of Management Studies, Roorkee and IMS Institute of Technology, Roorkee against the proceeds of crime of Rs 1 crore (approx).

Read Also
Budding Athletes Receive Scholarships At India Cements-TNSJA Event
article-image

Earlier last year, the ED provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 1.97 crore in the form of land and buildings in Uttarakhand with connection to the SC, ST Scholarship Scam.

Taking to the social media handle on X, the ED posted, "ED has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 1.97 Crore in the form of land and building situated in Dehradun and Haridwar, Uttarakhand belonging to the Deen Dayal Sharma Educational Trust which runs Institute of Professional Studies, Roorkee, in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam."

With inputs from agencies

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Macquarie University Offers AUD 10,000 Scholarship For Indian And Sri Lankan Students

Macquarie University Offers AUD 10,000 Scholarship For Indian And Sri Lankan Students

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Announces MP SET 2024 Exam: Registration Starts On...

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Announces MP SET 2024 Exam: Registration Starts On...

ED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam

ED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam

DSSSB Announces Multiple Recruitment Drives For April: PGT Teachers, Technicians, Drivers, And More!

DSSSB Announces Multiple Recruitment Drives For April: PGT Teachers, Technicians, Drivers, And More!

Over 12 Lakh Students To Appear For Class 10 Exams In Telangana, AP

Over 12 Lakh Students To Appear For Class 10 Exams In Telangana, AP