ED Attaches Rs 1 Crore Property In Money Laundering Probe Linked To SC/ST Scholarship Scam | Representational image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a building and land worth about Rs 1 crore in Haridar as part of a money laundering investigation linked to SC/ST scholarship scam in the state.

According to ED, the property attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2022, belongs to the Vardhman Educational Society which runs the Institute of Management Studies, Roorkee and IMS Institute of Technology, Roorkee against the proceeds of crime of Rs 1 crore (approx).

Read Also Budding Athletes Receive Scholarships At India Cements-TNSJA Event

Earlier last year, the ED provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 1.97 crore in the form of land and buildings in Uttarakhand with connection to the SC, ST Scholarship Scam.

Taking to the social media handle on X, the ED posted, "ED has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 1.97 Crore in the form of land and building situated in Dehradun and Haridwar, Uttarakhand belonging to the Deen Dayal Sharma Educational Trust which runs Institute of Professional Studies, Roorkee, in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam."

With inputs from agencies