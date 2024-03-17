Budding Athletes Receive Scholarships At India Cements-TNSJA Event |

Emerging sportspersons in the state were honoured at an event here on Sunday to present the India Cements-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association Annual Awards and Scholarships 2023-2024.



Ten emerging athletes received the awards at an event attended by the who's who in Tamil Nadu sport.



Each scholarship awardee received a cheque for Rs 30,000, along with a trophy.



Eight-year-old chess prodigy from Ariyalur - AS Sharvaanica, M Anslin and M Akslin, Kanyakumari's twin sisters who excelled in the Khelo India Youth Games and para-athlete J Keerthika were among the scholarship recipients.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar was the chief guest along with CSK CEO KS Viswanathan and India Cements marketing and channel growth head Shashank Singh.



Former India cricketer W V Raman, men's cricket team selection committee member S Sharath, former India women's cricket team captain Sudha Shah, MRF Pace Foundation head coach M Senthilnathan, hockey Olympian Mohammed Riaz, former India athlete Shiny Wilson and former India swimmer Wilson Cherian were those to distribute the trophies.



Tamil Nadu Cricket Association honorary secretary RI Palani and honorary assistant secretary Dr R N Baba were also present.



Addressing the gathering, Chahar complimented TNSJA's initiative to support deserving young athletes.



"Obviously, I like it. I urge all the media (across the rest of India) to do the same. When you're young, support is crucial. It's excellent when the media provides that support.



"There's nothing better than receiving a scholarship at an early stage. Congratulations to all the athletes here," said Chahar, as he prepares for IPL 2024, getting underway from Friday.



Meanwhile, Shashank guaranteed that India Cements will continue supporting young talents and sponsor scholarships in the coming years.



"At India Cements, we are always scouting for the next generation of athletes. We have the top 10 here. There are other athletes who were not able to make it to the elite list.