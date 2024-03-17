Nashik: Forest Officials Suspect Leopard Killing Due To Superstition

Forest officials are investigating a disturbing incident involving the killing of a leopard near Pimpalgaon Mor, believed to have been motivated by blind devotion and superstition. The incident has led to the arrest of five individuals who are currently in the custody of the Forest Department and undergoing intensive interrogation.

Authorities suspect that the leopard was poached in the Mor hill area, situated within the jurisdiction of the Igatpuri Forest Zone. This illegal activity has prompted the Nashik West Forest Department to launch a comprehensive investigation into forest and wildlife crimes, focusing on various criminal networks operating in the region.

The accused individuals, residents of Vaghachi Wadi and Dhondgewadi villages, were apprehended while attempting to sell the leopard skins. Subsequent raids conducted by forest teams in Khairgaon, Pimpalgaon Mor, and Mogra have targeted suspected locations associated with the accused.

Efforts to combat wildlife crime have been intensified, with the formation of four investigative teams comprising forest range officers, rangers, and forest guards. Additionally, personnel from neighboring forest areas have been mobilised to support the ongoing investigation.