 Nashik: Forest Officials Suspect Leopard Killing Due To Superstition
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Forest Officials Suspect Leopard Killing Due To Superstition

Nashik: Forest Officials Suspect Leopard Killing Due To Superstition

Authorities suspect that the leopard was poached in the Mor hill area, situated within the jurisdiction of the Igatpuri Forest Zone. This illegal activity has prompted the Nashik West Forest Department to launch a comprehensive investigation into forest and wildlife crimes, focusing on various criminal networks operating in the region.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Forest officials are investigating a disturbing incident involving the killing of a leopard near Pimpalgaon Mor, believed to have been motivated by blind devotion and superstition. The incident has led to the arrest of five individuals who are currently in the custody of the Forest Department and undergoing intensive interrogation.

Authorities suspect that the leopard was poached in the Mor hill area, situated within the jurisdiction of the Igatpuri Forest Zone. This illegal activity has prompted the Nashik West Forest Department to launch a comprehensive investigation into forest and wildlife crimes, focusing on various criminal networks operating in the region.

Read Also
Nashik: Godman Asks For Leopard Skin For Seating, Suspects Arrested For Illicit Sale
article-image

The accused individuals, residents of Vaghachi Wadi and Dhondgewadi villages, were apprehended while attempting to sell the leopard skins. Subsequent raids conducted by forest teams in Khairgaon, Pimpalgaon Mor, and Mogra have targeted suspected locations associated with the accused.

Efforts to combat wildlife crime have been intensified, with the formation of four investigative teams comprising forest range officers, rangers, and forest guards. Additionally, personnel from neighboring forest areas have been mobilised to support the ongoing investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Government's Diversion Scheme Faces Opposition Amidst Calls For Land Return

Nashik: Government's Diversion Scheme Faces Opposition Amidst Calls For Land Return

Nashik: Forest Officials Suspect Leopard Killing Due To Superstition

Nashik: Forest Officials Suspect Leopard Killing Due To Superstition

Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd Secures $120 Million Investment From AG Dynamic Funds Limited

Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd Secures $120 Million Investment From AG Dynamic Funds Limited

Pune: Police Crackdown On Illegal Hookah Parlor In Lonavla Leads To Arrests

Pune: Police Crackdown On Illegal Hookah Parlor In Lonavla Leads To Arrests

Pandharpur-Satara Express Commences Service, Residents Push For Daily Runs

Pandharpur-Satara Express Commences Service, Residents Push For Daily Runs