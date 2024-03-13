Nashik: Godman Asks For Leopard Skin For Seating, Suspects Arrested For Illicit Sale

In a significant crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the local crime branch apprehended several suspects involved in the illicit sale of leopard skin mattresses in the hilly areas of Igatpuri taluka.

Acting on secret information, the team from the local crime branch, under the directives of Nashik District Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane, conducted a coordinated operation in the foothills of Pimpalgaon Mor, Mor Shivar, Ghoti police station area. The operation resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

The arrested individuals were identified as Namdev Damu Pingle (30), Santosh Soma Jakhere (40), Rabindra Mangalu Aghan (27), Bahiru alias Bhausaheb Chima Bendkoli (50), and Balu Bhagwan Dhondge (30). Upon their arrest, a leopard skin and an iron hammer were seized from their possession.

It was revealed that the suspects, in collaboration with an accomplice named Sannyasi Dilip Baba, were involved in the illegal trade of making mattresses with wildlife skin. To procure the desired skin, the gang resorted to hunting and killing a leopard in the forest area of Pimpalgaon Mor Hill. Subsequently, they skinned the leopard and dried its skin in a secluded location before selling it to Sannyasi Dilip Baba.

The police are currently on the lookout for Sannyasi Dilip Baba, who is suspected to be a key figure in this illicit operation.