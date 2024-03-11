Nashik: Self-Proclaimed Godman Dupes One Of ₹21 Lakh

Photo: Representative Image

Nashik: An unsettling incident recently unfolded at Jail Road, where a self-proclaimed godman from Alandi, aided by his associate, allegedly stole ₹21 lakh in cash from Ramdas Sudam Dodke. The victim, a labour contractor residing in Bhairavnath Nagar, Jail road, Nashik road, had been saving money for his daughter's upcoming marriage. The unfortunate incident has prompted Dodke to file a complaint at the Nashik road police station.

According to police reports, Dodke encountered Gopal Maharaj, the accused and his companion during a pilgrimage to Jejuri and Alandi in November 2023, coinciding with his daughter's wedding preparations. In December 2023, Gopal Maharaj and his companion allegedly contacted Dodke, claiming to be in Panchvati and seeking his assistance. Dodke obliged and escorted them to various locations. On March 7, 2024, Gopal Maharaj purportedly informed Dodke of his impending visit to Nashik road on March 9, proposing a pilgrimage to Tryambakeshwar en route to Alandi to bless Dodke's daughter. Accordingly, Dodke took Gopal Maharaj and his associate to Tryambakeshwar and took them to his home after returning.

Gopal Maharaj sent Dodke out of the room with some exucse and when he returned, the pair was nowhere to be found. Dodke then discovered that a staggering amount of ₹21 lakh was missing from a wooden cupboard, which he had saved for his daughter's wedding. He could not contact Gopal Maharaj, so he filed a formal complaint at Nashik road police station against the two.