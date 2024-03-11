Nashik: Woman Promised Government Benefits, Scammed Of ₹53,000

Representative Image

Nashik: In a recent incident, Meena Prakash Jadhav, a resident of Navi Mumbai, fell victim to a fraudulent scheme, resulting in a loss of ₹53,000. The incident unfolded in three stages, where Jadhav was promised assistance in settling her child's treatment bill and obtaining benefits under the government's Gharkul scheme. However, the promises turned out to be false, leading to a case being registered against the perpetrator.

Mrs. Jadhav's unfortunate ordeal began when her son passed away during treatment at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Taking advantage of her vulnerability, Sonali Bhushan Patil, residing in the Vijayanagar area of Sinnar, approached Jadhav and offered to help her recover the expenses incurred during her child's treatment from the government. Trusting the acquaintance, Jadhav agreed and paid ₹20,000 to the accused.

Further exploiting the situation, Patil falsely claimed that Jadhav was eligible for a government house under the Gharkul scheme. In two installments, totaling ₹33,000, Jadhav paid Patil with the expectation of securing the promised benefits. However, she was scammed.

When confronted about the lack of progress, Patil evaded responsibility and refused to refund the money, leaving Jadhav with no choice but to seek legal recourse. The Sinnar police have registered a case of cheating against Patil, and investigations are underway.

Upon issuing a notice to Patil, the police discovered that she lacked official identification proof and had been residing in a rented house for the past six to seven months. Patil has been summoned to the police station for questioning, and further actions will be taken based on the investigation's findings.