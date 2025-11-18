Nashik: Forest Dept Confirms Viral ‘Leopard’ Sighting At Bhonsala School Was A Jungle Cat |

Nashik: The rumour of “leopard spotted” in the Bhonsala Military School area has come to an end. After checking the trap camera installed on the campus on Tuesday (November 18) in the morning, a photo of a jungle cat was found. The forest department clarified that this animal is commonly seen and does not pose a threat to humans.

After checking the trap camera on Tuesday morning, the forest department said, “A photo of a jungle cat was found in the camera. This animal is a common animal in the forest, and it is not unusual to come to the school area. There is no movement of the leopard. Although the movement of leopards has increased around Nashik city, there is no threat in the Bhonsala Military School area. Rumours cause unnecessary panic. If you see the animal, call Helpline 100 or Forest Department’s 1926.”

The jungle cat is a small animal; it hunts small prey and is active at night. The forest department has appealed to the citizens not to panic. An awareness session was organised for the residential students of the school. Forest Department officers, employees and experts of RESQ Nashik Division participated.

Background of the incident given in the session

On November 17, at around 10.30 am, the news of a leopard being seen in the school premises went viral on social media. Panic spread among the parents and the Forest Department, RESQ Nashik team, and Gangapur police immediately arrived.

Thermal drones, foot search operations and trap cameras inspected the area. It became clear in the afternoon that it was not a leopard but a scaly cat. The afternoon school session was cancelled, and all the students were sent home safely.