Nashik: Fake Paneer, Khava Stock Worth Over Rs 43,000 Seized In FDA Raid

During the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection campaign under the initiative ‘San Maharashtracha, Sankalp Anna Surakshecha’, targeting sweets and milk-based products. As part of this drive, adulterated paneer and khava stock worth 43,740 were seized from a factory in CIDCO.

Confidential information had indicated that fake paneer and khava were being sold at the M/s Viraj Enterprises factory, Trimurti Chowk, CIDCO, Nashik. Following the inspection, 129kg of suspected paneer worth Rs 38,700 and 18kg of khava worth Rs5,040 were confiscated. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. The perishable items were destroyed on-site by painting them blue to prevent reuse. Action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act once laboratory reports are received.

This operation was carried out by Food Safety Officer Ashwini Patil, Umesh Suryavanshi, and Food Safety Intelligence Officer Avinash Dabhade under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Manish Sanap and Joint Commissioner (Food) Dinesh Tamboli.

The FDA has urged citizens to report any complaints or confidential information about adulterated food products via the toll-free number 1800-222-365