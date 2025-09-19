 Nashik: Fake Paneer, Khava Stock Worth Over Rs 43,000 Seized In FDA Raid
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Fake Paneer, Khava Stock Worth Over Rs 43,000 Seized In FDA Raid

Nashik: Fake Paneer, Khava Stock Worth Over Rs 43,000 Seized In FDA Raid

During the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection campaign under the initiative ‘San Maharashtracha, Sankalp Anna Surakshecha’, targeting sweets and milk-based products.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: Fake Paneer, Khava Stock Worth Over Rs 43,000 Seized In FDA Raid (Representative Pic) |

During the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection campaign under the initiative ‘San Maharashtracha, Sankalp Anna Surakshecha’, targeting sweets and milk-based products. As part of this drive, adulterated paneer and khava stock worth 43,740 were seized from a factory in CIDCO. 

Confidential information had indicated that fake paneer and khava were being sold at the M/s Viraj Enterprises factory, Trimurti Chowk, CIDCO, Nashik. Following the inspection, 129kg of suspected paneer worth Rs 38,700 and 18kg of khava worth Rs5,040 were confiscated. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. The perishable items were destroyed on-site by painting them blue to prevent reuse. Action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act once laboratory reports are received.

This operation was carried out by Food Safety Officer Ashwini Patil, Umesh Suryavanshi, and Food Safety Intelligence Officer Avinash Dabhade under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Manish Sanap and Joint Commissioner (Food) Dinesh Tamboli.

Read Also
Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple...
article-image

The FDA has urged citizens to report any complaints or confidential information about adulterated food products via the toll-free number 1800-222-365

FPJ Shorts
DU Polls See 39.45% Turnout; ABVP, NSUI Spar Over Malpractice, Women Candidates Make Strong Pitch
DU Polls See 39.45% Turnout; ABVP, NSUI Spar Over Malpractice, Women Candidates Make Strong Pitch
Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana
Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Directs Officials To Work In Team Spirit During Bahraich Visit
Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates
Supreme Court Designates 7 Former High Court Judges As Senior Advocates

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Fake Paneer, Khava Stock Worth Over Rs 43,000 Seized In FDA Raid

Nashik: Fake Paneer, Khava Stock Worth Over Rs 43,000 Seized In FDA Raid

Love Triangle Drama: Youth Escapes After Being Kidnapped By Wife's Lover In Nashik

Love Triangle Drama: Youth Escapes After Being Kidnapped By Wife's Lover In Nashik

Nashik: Elderly Devotee Falls To Death In 300-Foot-Deep Gorakshnath Cave Near Brahmagiri

Nashik: Elderly Devotee Falls To Death In 300-Foot-Deep Gorakshnath Cave Near Brahmagiri

Nashik To Host State Table Tennis Championship From Sept 20

Nashik To Host State Table Tennis Championship From Sept 20

Nashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon

Nashik: 20-Year-Old Killed In Crowbar Attack Over Suspected Love Affair In Lasalgaon