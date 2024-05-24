Nashik Faces Severe Water Crisis as Dam Levels Plummet | Representational Image

The scorching summer heat is intensifying, leading to a significant drop in water levels in Nashik's dams, posing a major challenge for the district administration in ensuring an adequate water supply for the next four to five weeks.

The Gangapur Dam, a crucial water source for the city, is now less than half full, with overall dam storage standing at only 16 percent, highlighting the urgent need for effective water management strategies.

Water level at 16.37 percent

With 24 water resource projects, including seven large and 17 small projects, Nashik has a total storage capacity of 65.664 TMC. Currently, only 10.747 TMC, or 16.37 percent, of water remains in the district's dams. If the monsoon is delayed this season, Nashik could face a severe drought-like situation, with a potential shortage of drinking water.

Last year's below-average rainfall has exacerbated the situation, particularly in rural areas where reservoirs have dried up, forcing villagers to seek water elsewhere. Half of the talukas in the district are reliant on water tankers. Even in urban areas, the demand for water has surged, with reports of borewells running dry. The livelihoods of Nashikkars in the coming months hinge largely on the availability of water from the Gangapur Dam, underscoring the critical importance of prudent water conservation measures.

Notably, there has been a significant decline in water storage compared to last year. The Gangapur Dam, with a capacity of 2.365 TMC, currently holds 28.01 percent of usable water, marking a 24 percent decrease from the previous year's level. Similar trends are observed across other dams in the district, highlighting the severity of the water scarcity situation.