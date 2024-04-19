Nashik: Encroachment Department To Tackle Scrap Vehicles issue

FPJ Photo

The Municipal Encroachment Department in Nashik is preparing to address the issue of abandoned vehicles cluttering the city's streets. Over the years, numerous two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been left unclaimed, deteriorating over time and posing safety hazards to the public. These vehicles can be found on roadsides, in parks, and on colony roads across the city and suburbs, particularly in areas like Old Nashik, Mumbai Naka, and Bhangar Bazar.

Recognising the need to tackle this problem, the Municipal Corporation has decided to confiscate these vehicles and auction them for scrap. However, the initial attempt to seek rates from private towing agencies for the removal of these vehicles proved challenging. The quoted rates, ranging from five to ten thousand rupees per vehicle, were deemed too high by the department.

As a result, the Municipal Encroachment Department has turned to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for assistance. They are now seeking rates from the RTO for the towing and removal of scrap vehicles. Once these rates are obtained, the department plans to initiate action to remove the abandoned vehicles.

However, the process has been temporarily delayed due to the ongoing Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections. Despite this setback, the department remains committed to addressing the issue promptly and ensuring the cleanliness and safety of Nashik's streets.