Nashik: Elections, MCC Hurdles Kumbh Mela Work Surveys

The Municipal Corporation has submitted a draft plan of around eleven thousand crores for Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The Municipal Corporation has allowed the appointment of a surveyor consultancy firm to survey each work in this plan, prepare plans, and estimates. However, since the implementation of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, there is no movement regarding the works under this plan, especially the 350 km long roads in the city. Although there are only three years left for Sinhastha, the survey works have lagged behind.

Nashik Trimbakeshwar is gearing up to host Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027-28. To plan the same, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has prepared a draft plan of around ₹11,000 crore. The construction department has proposed to develop about 350 kilometers of roads within the municipal limits in this draft. Many of the roads in the city are not developed to their full width, but to develop all the roads, surveying and mapping, level surveying, de-marking, etc. are required. Now, as the period of only three years is left, it is necessary for the Municipal Corporation to fulfil the technical aspects for this.

Keeping in mind the experience of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela held earlier in 2015-16, all the departments of the Municipal Corporation have to survey the necessary aspects and determine the works by incorporating them with technical accuracy. For this, the Municipal Corporation has given approval to appoint a consultant surveyor. Approximately 363 acres of land have been reserved for Sadhugram, and about 70 acres of land are under the possession of the Municipal Corporation. Considering the previous experience of Ujjain, Allahabad, Haridwar, approximately 700 acres of land will be surveyed, and temporary acquisition of about 500 to 510 acres will be required for Sadhugram.

For this, the Municipal Corporation has to prepare the plan of Sadhugram, plot, roads, service road, water supply, sewerage, electricity poles, hospitals, police post, etc. and demarcation works. Also, counting of trees, tower lines, houses, standing crops on the site has to be done. After the completion of the Kumbh Mela, as per the survey map, the temporarily acquired land will have to be re-demarcated and transferred to the original landowner. Planning for that will be done. All these technical works have to be done by the municipality.

The indifference of the municipal administration in the name of the code of conduct is a topic of discussion when it is necessary to prepare for this from now.