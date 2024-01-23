Nashik: Eknath Shinde Faction Celebrates 'Bhagwa Pandharwada' |

The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) in Nashik is celebrating 'Bhagwa Pandharwada,' which began with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, followed by the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on January 23 and, later, the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe's birth anniversary on January 27. Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse expressed that this alignment holds historical importance for Lord Ram devotees and Shiv Sainiks.

Addressing a meeting at the Shiv Sena central office, District Chief Ajay Boraste outlined various planned programmes for 'Bhagwa Pandharwada.' These include the opening of Shiv Sena branches, inauguration of development works, opening of contact offices, medical camps, government scheme camps, and the organisation of 'Haldi Kunku' events by the Mahila Aghadi. The celebration has transformed the city into a saffron-themed atmosphere, with the installation of sky lanterns adding to the festive spirit.

During the meeting, the Urja Yuva Pratishthan, led by Boraste, released the Ram Raksha Stotra booklet. Yuva Sena District Chief Rupesh Palkar, Ambadas Jadhav, Metropolitan Chief Digambar Nade, and other dignitaries were present at the event. The 'Bhagwa Pandharwada' is set to continue with enthusiasm, honouring the historical relationship between the city of Nashik and Lord Ram.