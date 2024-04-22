Nashik Education Department Urges Pre-Monsoon Repairs For Municipal Schools | Representative Pic

The Education Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation has issued a directive to the concerned department, emphasising the need for repair work in several municipal schools before the onset of the monsoon.

In a letter addressed to the public works department, the education department highlighted the importance of undertaking minor repairs and maintenance in 12 schools under the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Out of the total 88 primary and 12 secondary schools in the municipality, 70 schools currently possess their own buildings, many of which are old and require regular upkeep. The repair tasks outlined include various aspects such as repairing door handles, fixing windows, addressing roof leaks, constructing new classrooms, and installing grills and channel gates, among others.

Specific requirements listed

Specific repair requirements for different schools have been listed comprehensively. For instance, repairing door handles in all classrooms of School No. 65 in Bajrangwadi, fixing windows in all classrooms of School No. 33 in Mahadevnagar, Satpur, and constructing four new classrooms in School No. 74 on Ambad Link, Satpur, are among the prioritised tasks.

The Education Department has stressed the urgency of completing these repairs before the monsoon to ensure the safety and functionality of the school buildings. By addressing these maintenance issues promptly, the department aims to create a conducive learning environment for students and provide them with safe and secure school premises.