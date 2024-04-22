Mumbai: BMC Progresses In Pre-Monsoon Silt Removal, Achieves 47.60% Target

Mumbai: With the monsoon season looming, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is engaged in a concerted effort to rid the city's drains of accumulated silt, a critical step in ensuring effective rainwater drainage and averting potential flooding during the upcoming monsoon deluge.



The BMC has set an ambitious target of lifting 10,21,782 metric tonnes of silt from Mumbai's drains before the onset of the monsoon. As of the latest update, 4,86,378 metric tonnes, representing 47.60% of the total target, have been successfully removed.

Silt removal operations are currently in full swing across the city, encompassing both major and minor drains. The BMC's proactive approach aims to complete the silt removal works before the advent of the monsoon, scheduled for May 31, 2024.



Each year, prior to Mumbai's rainy season, the Municipal Corporation's Storm Water Drains department clears silt from the city's main drains, while department offices handle smaller drains. This desilting process ensures efficient rainwater drainage. The silt removal target is determined based on past rainfall data and current rainfall predictions.

Silt Removal Achievements Across Mumbai's Administrative Divisions

As is customary each year, in early March, the silt removal efforts commenced promptly. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has issued clear directives to ensure adherence to the planned schedule, with additional resources allocated as needed to expedite the process. Consequently, work is progressing swiftly across all three divisions - City, Eastern Suburbs, and Western Suburbs. A deadline of May 31, 2024, has been set to accomplish the silt removal targets, and the administration expresses confidence in meeting this deadline. The comprehensive planning undertaken ensures a systematic and coordinated approach to achieve the desired outcomes. Drain desilting activities are being carried out expeditiously across all administrative divisions of the city, including the City, Eastern Suburbs, and Western Suburbs.

In the City, 10,440 metric tonnes out of the targeted 30,940 metric tonnes have been removed, accounting for 33.74% completion. Moving to the Eastern Suburbs, significant progress is evident with 59,344 metric tonnes out of the targeted 1,23,553 metric tonnes removed, reaching 48.03% completion. Similarly, in the Western Suburbs, 99,802 metric tonnes out of the targeted 2,35,021 metric tonnes have been cleared, achieving 42.47% completion. The Mithi River cleanup has made notable strides, with 1,45,808 metric tonnes out of the targeted 2,16,174 metric tonnes removed, reaching an impressive 67.45% completion. For the small drains, 1,49,230 metric tonnes out of the targeted 3,63,533 metric tonnes have been cleared, achieving 41.05% completion. Lastly, in the case of highway drains, 21,752 metric tonnes out of the targeted 52,560 metric tonnes have been removed, reaching 41.39% completion.

BMC's Measures For Effective Silt Removal And Pre-Monsoon Readiness

Furthermore, to ensure accountability and adherence to quality standards, the BMC has instituted mandatory terms and conditions in contracts for silt removal works. Contractors are required to provide video documentation and photographs at various stages of the process, including before, during, and after completion. These measures, coupled with the installation of CCTV systems to monitor vehicle movements, aim to enhance transparency and oversight in silt removal operations.



As the BMC presses forward with its pre-monsoon preparations, the corporation remains focused on the task at hand, prioritizing the efficient removal of silt to safeguard Mumbai against the imminent monsoon onslaught. The BMC is determined to finish the silt removal by May 31, 2024, aiming to meet its objectives on time. The corporation's efforts, along with improved monitoring, suggest readiness to tackle Mumbai's drainage challenges before the monsoon season.