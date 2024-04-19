Bhopal: BMC Reintroduces Night Sweeping In Key Markets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reintroduced night sweeping in local markets. Municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan has issued an order to this effect. The municipal commissioner visited 10 Number Market, Bittan Market, Ravi Shankar Market, 5 number Market on Friday. The market areas will be cleaned after shops close at 11 pm.

As part of initiative, BMC has started night sweeping in major markets and commercial places where garbage is generated during day and night till 11 pm. Officials said night sweeping would begin in other markets too after receiving suggestions from residents. The entire garbage created or spilled during the daytime will be cleaned at night.

The BMC administration has re-launched night sweeping in commercial areas keeping in view the convenience of shop owners and visitors. Many sanitation workers have been roped in who will work at night to clean the market areas before they open the next day.

Garbage will be taken to the collection centre at night and then to landfill site as a regular morning process. New Market traders’ association general secretary Pradeep Gupta said, “We pay Rs 720 yearly in name of solid waste management. BMC should also execute day cleaning in addition to night sanitation. It will help traders, vendors and customers who face polluted environment when cleaning happens during daytime.”