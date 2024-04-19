Bhopal: Former CM’s Income Rises By Rs 13 Lakh In 5 Months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past five months, the income of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has increased by Rs 13 lakh and the income of his wife Sadhna Singh has increased by Rs 8 lakh. The total property and bank balance of the family has increased by Rs 35 lakh when compared to the Vidhan Sabha elections-2023. These facts came to fore after Chouhan submitted nomination papers for Vidisha Lok Sabha on Friday. The bank details and property details which were shown in the Lok Sabha nomination form had increased in numbers.

Chouhan has Rs 1.24 crore in bank

Bank balance of the ex-CM is Rs 1.24 crore, wife’s account 1.17 crore. Property of the ex-CM-Rs 2.17 crore, while wife’s property-Rs 4.39 crore. The ex-CM has no loan to repay, whereas his wife has a loan of Rs 64.11 lakh.

Vidisha, Raisen cradle of my childhood, garden of youth, Kashi of old age: Shivraj

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed nomination papers for the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency from Raisen on Friday. Chouhan started his nomination rally from Bhopal, which was welcomed at different places on its way to Raisen. After his arrival at Raisen, he addressed a public rally there. Party’s state president VD Sharma was not present in the rally because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Damoh.

Party’s Lok Sabha election in-charge for the state Mahendra Singh accompanied Chouhan at the time of filing nomination. At the rally, Chouhan said Vidisha and Raisen had been the cradle of his childhood, garden of his youth and the Kashi of his old age. The country is progressing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and India is getting a pat on her back from all nations across the world, Chouhan said. As Rahul Gandhi neither knows Hindi nor English, he could not appreciate the BJP’s Sankalp Patra which cannot be rendered into Italian for Rahul’s convenience, Chouhan said.

The Congress, which has always been against Modi, has now begun to oppose Lord Ram, he said, adding that a roadmap for development of Vidisha and Raisen has already been prepared. These areas had already been developed, but development work would increase in the coming days, he said.