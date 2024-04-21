Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Fish Market And Bhau Daji Lad Museum Renovations

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Saturday visited the upcoming building for fish vendors in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, formerly known as the Crawford Market. The restoration of the fish market began in September 2014 and the phases 3 and 4 works are in the final stages. Later, Gagrani took stock of the Bhau Daji Lad museum revamp project.

Upgrades and Innovations: Phases 3 And 4 Of Fish Market Restoration

The restoration of the fish market began in phases in September 2014. Currently, the work on phases 3 and 4 is nearing completion. Accompanied by key officials, Gagrani inspected the facilities in the market's basement, the parking lot, checked on the electrification works and the evacuation systems. “Adequate arrangements have been made for drainage of waste water in the building.

Cold storage has also been recommended for fish vendors, who sell their catch in bulk. While restoring the heritage market, landscaping will also be done in an area of one acre,” said a civic official.

Bhau Daji Lad Museum And Mahalaxmi Racecourse Controversy

Later, Gagrani also inspected the revamp works of the Bhau Daji Lad museum in Byculla zoo. After taking charge as the municipal commissioner last month, Gagrani has been visiting significant BMC projects. He had also visited the Mahalaxmi Racecourse where the civic body had planned to build a theme park. The idea has led to widespread uproar, with the accusation of the BMC favouring builders to grab the open space.