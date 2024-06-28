Nashik: Drunk Ambulance Accident Causes Chaos After Accident | Pexels

A young man in a drunken state hit a car driven by a woman on Friday morning. When concerned citizens arrived to help, he not only refused assistance but also hurled abuses at them. While this incident is still fresh, another shocking event has emerged from Nashik.

A private ambulance, bearing the name and photo of Shiv Sena Shinde faction MLA Suhas Kande, collided with three vehicles near Ozar on the Nashik-Dhule highway. This collision involved two other vehicles, including a government ambulance.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but the vehicles sustained damage, and two people were injured. In a surprising twist, liquor bottles were discovered inside the private ambulance, leading to allegations from local residents that the ambulance driver was intoxicated. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Villagers Catch Diesel Theft Gang Near Nandur Shingote

Villagers apprehended a diesel theft gang at Chipacha Nala on the Nashik-Pune highway in Nandur Shingote taluka on Friday. Over the past 10 to 12 days, there had been several incidents of diesel theft on the Pune, Nandur Shingote-Loni route.

On Friday, a suspicious Swift car was spotted in front of Hotel One Piece at Chipacha Nala, with a punctured wheel and drums and empty tubes inside, presumably for stealing diesel. Local residents, growing suspicious, began searching for the suspects. Another car was accompanying the suspects, but the remaining accomplices managed to flee in that vehicle.

Two individuals from the Swift car attempted to escape towards the mountains but were caught by the villagers. A crowd of about 200 to 300 villagers had gathered. Upon interrogation, the suspects provided vague answers and claimed they had called their companions to bring a spare tyre due to the puncture.

Eventually, all five suspects were taken into custody by the villagers and handed over to the Nandur police. The injured suspects received primary treatment at Dodi Rural Hospital. The police have seized the vehicle and materials, and a case is being registered.