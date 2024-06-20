Nashik News: Unidentified Man Found Dead at Igatpuri Railway Station, Chain Snatching Incident Reported

Nashik Crime: Four Held For Murder, Liquor Seized By Adgaon Police | PTI

An unidentified man, aged between 30 to 35 years, was discovered unconscious on platform no. 02 at Igatpuri railway station near km no. 136/127. Upon arrival, medical personnel pronounced him deceased. The body was then transferred to Igatpuri Rural Hospital for further investigation into the cause of death. Doctors determined that the man had succumbed to natural causes stemming from a chronic illness.

A case has been filed at Igatpuri Railway Police Station. Described as slim-built with a wheatish complexion, bulging face, straight nose, black hair, thin black beard, thin mustache, and standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, the deceased was clad in a chocolate-coloured floral shirt and blue pants. Police Inspector Sachin Bankar has urged anyone with information about the deceased to contact Igatpuri Lohmarg Police Station.

Chain snatching reported

A brazen incident of forcible theft occurred in the Ashoka Marg area, where a two-wheeler rider snatched the gold thread around the neck of a woman returning home after Devdarshan. In this incident, a mangalsutra worth around 50,000 rupees was stolen, and a case of forcible theft has been registered at Mumbai Naka police station.

Mira Chhaburao Kute, a resident of Shubham Apartments, Ashoka Marg, filed a complaint. Kute had gone to the Ganesh Baba temple in the area as usual on Tuesday (18th) evening. The incident took place when she was returning home after completing the Devdarshan. While she was walking towards her house from the street in front of the door on the south side of the temple, a two-wheeler rider snatched the mangalsutra from her neck. Further investigations are being conducted by Hawaldar Temgar.

Youth Cheated of ₹3.5 Lakh in investment scam

A youth has been cheated of ₹3.5 lakh after being coerced into investing in a business dealing with emergency bulbs. A case has been registered at the Panchvati police station.

The suspect, identified as Rahul Rajaji alias Bittu (resident of Tarangan Society, Omkarnagar, Makhmalabad), allegedly approached the victim, Gagan Pravin Kokate (25, resident of Vrindavan Nagar, Mahsrul), last year in the Panchvati vegetable market yard area. The suspect enticed Kokate into investing in what he claimed to be a highly profitable business of buying and selling emergency lights.

Under the pretense of a lucrative opportunity, the suspect managed to collect approximately ₹3,39,250 from Kokate through various means, including PhonePe, UPI, and credit card transactions. However, after securing the funds, the suspect became unreachable and failed to return the investment amount.

Realising the deception, Kokate filed a complaint, and Sub-Inspector Sonwane is currently conducting further investigation into the matter.