Nashik: Drowning Tragedy Continues as Man Drowns in Darna River

A tragic incident occurred in the Darna riverbed at Borli Vaghachi Wadi in Igatpuri taluka, where a 45-year-old man, Punaji Nama Veer, drowned while swimming.

Upon receiving the information, the Igatpuri police promptly arrived at the scene and, with the help of local villagers, recovered the body. The deceased was sent to the rural hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Punaji Nama Veer and his wife, Sakhubai Punaji Veer, 38, were residing in the Darna riverbed area of Borli Vaghachi Wadi. On Friday afternoon, the couple went for a bath in the river when the incident occurred. Despite the immediate rescue efforts, Punaji Nama Veer tragically drowned.

Recent incidents

This incident follows a series of recent drownings in the region, including five people who drowned in Bhavli Dam and two in Vaitarna Dam last week. The police have started further investigation into the incident.

Five injured in auto rickshaw accident

An accident involving an auto rickshaw occurred on Sunday morning in front of Saguna Company near Khadak Jamb village on the Mumbai-Agra highway, injuring five people. The rickshaw driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road.

The injured individuals have been identified as Sonali Shivaji Rathod (30), Lakshmi Appa Chavan (48), Naina Shivaji Rathod (5), Anjali Shivaji Rathod (10), Shivaji Bhagwan Rathod (35), all are residents of Longe, Chalisgaon. The auto rickshaw, with registration number MH 48 BV 9791, sustained significant damage in the accident.

Upon receiving the information, the free ambulance service of Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sansthan, stationed at Shirwade Phata, promptly arrived at the scene. The injured were transported to the government hospital in Wadalibhoi for treatment.