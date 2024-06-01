Pune Civic Body Under Fire For Installing 'Poor Quality' FRP Electric Poles |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is facing criticism for installing fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) electric poles in the city, which have begun collapsing within just two to three months of installation. The civic body replaced the old iron electric poles on the roads with these apparently shockproof poles. PMC claimed that these new FRP poles are of better quality, but reality paints a different picture.

The electricity department of the municipal corporation has taken up the task of removing the iron electricity poles in the city and installing poles made of FRP. PMC spent ₹5.28 crore for the installation of these FRP poles. The civic body assured that these poles would not pose any threat to citizens' safety, but incidents involving the falling of iron poles were rare, with hardly one or two minor incidents reported over the years.

Citizens are questioning the PMC's move to replace the iron poles as there was no requirement or demand from the public. The PMC's electricity department has continued to install these new poles in areas including Raviwar Peth and Ganesh Peth. Recently, several of these poles were found to be of poor quality, with pipes attached for electric lights falling off. The situation has led to concerns about public safety and the prudent use of municipal funds.

Initially, the PMC planned to install 1,000 electric poles in the newly incorporated villages within its jurisdiction. However, the electricity department has clarified that more than 2,000 poles have already been installed. The first phase includes the installation of 1,000 electric poles in areas such as Mahalunge Road and Sus.

Former Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar initiated the installation of these electric poles to enhance the safety of Pune's citizens. The FRP poles are considered safer as they are shockproof and are 5 to 10 per cent cheaper than traditional iron poles. They are also strong, transparent, lightweight, and resistant to rust. Additionally, in the event of a short circuit or fire, these poles do not melt.

The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to Srinivas Kandul, Head of Electricity Department, PMC, but was not available for a response.

Vishal Dhanwade, former corporator, Shiv Sena (UBT), said, "Pune city requires the installation of electric poles, there is a need, but PMC should install these poles in the areas where they are required. Removing the old poles and installing new ones makes no sense. They have removed all the old electric poles mainly from the Peth areas including Rasta Peth, Bhawani Pethe, Shukravar Peth, and Bajirao Road. We are opposing this move as we want PMC to install these new poles where they are needed. PMC is giving a shock to the public by installing shockproof poles. PMC is just wasting taxpayers' money."